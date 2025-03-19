Amari Daniels Injury: Out for spring ball

Daniels (undisclosed) won't be available for the Aggies' spring practice period, Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports reports.

Daniels joins Le'Veon Moss as tailbacks who won't participate this spring for the Aggies. Daniels had a career year in 2024, posting 661 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and was slated for another big season this fall. However, an undisclosed injury that held him out of A&M's bowl game against USC appears to have bled into the spring.