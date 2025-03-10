Amari Jefferson Injury: Non-contact in spring ball

Jefferson (undisclosed) is limited to non-contact work in Tennessee's spring camp, per 247Sports.com.

Jefferson, who transferred back to his home state after a true freshman season at Alabama in which he didn't see the field, is still dealing with an undisclosed ailment he's dealt with dating back to before the Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan. The receiver will try to crack the Volunteers' rotation as soon as he's healthy, but it appears that's not the case quite yet.