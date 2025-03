Odom has announced his commitment to Kennesaw State University.

Odom will make the move to Kennesaw State after spending the last two seasons with Wofford. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman, who threw for 1,565 yards (117-of-211), seven touchdowns and six interceptions last fall, will look to compete for the starting role under center during the 2025-26 season.