Amorion Walker News: Enters transfer portal
Walker is entering the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.
Walker, who spent the first three years of his career with the Wolverines, is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The wide receiver has played sparingly across the past few seasons and appeared in just four games in 2024, logging three catches for 34 yards.
Amorion Walker
Free Agent
