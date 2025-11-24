Marsh put together yet another big outing against Maryland, catching five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot receiver connected with quarterback Bryce Underwoodon a 12-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, getting the Wolverines on the board against the Terrapins. Marsh has taken a huge step forward and established himself as the top target within the Michigan passing attack down the stretch this season and will hope to make an impact in the team's regular season finale against hated rival Ohio State on Saturday.