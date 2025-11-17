Marsh was everywhere for the Wolverines in the passing game, recording season-high numbers in both yards and catches on the day. The 6-foot freshman was a dominant force against the Wildcats, accounting for well over half of Michigan's total passing yards as well as 12 of the team's 21 pass completions. Marsh's stock has been on the rise throughout the season and seems to have come to a peak as he continues to build his relationship with quarterback Bryce Underwood. A road matchup against Maryland awaits on Saturday.