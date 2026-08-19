Andrew Rappleyea Injury: Absent for practice

Rappleyea (undisclosed) was absent for Penn State's latest practice, Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.com reports.

After missing most of Penn State's offseason with an injured foot, Rappleyea has impressed during his limited time available. It is unknown whether the tight end aggravated his previous injury or suffered a new one. Nevertheless, Rappleyea's injury status is once again questionable heading into an upcoming event for PSU.