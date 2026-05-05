Andrew Rappleyea Injury: Expected to be ready for season

Rappleyea (foot) sat out the entirety of Penn State's spring practice period but is expected to be ready for the season, per Penn State on SI.

Rappleyea logged 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns at Penn State last fall. The tight end dealt with a foot injury this offseason, and he was limited throughout spring and will continue to be throughout fall camp. However, he should be ready for Week 1 against Marshall.