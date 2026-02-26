Andrew Rappleyea Injury: Will miss time in spring

Rappleyea (foot) is suffering from a foot injury and will miss time during spring practices, per Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com.

Rappleyea posted a picture of himself with his right foot in a cast on social media, revealing his injury. The 6-foot-4 tight end caught 20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions during the 2025 season. His ailment has been referred to as a "short-term injury", and his timeline for a return to action had been set for this summer, indicating that the issue is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming season.