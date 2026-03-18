Aneyas Williams Injury: Will be limited during spring
Williams (elbow) will be limited in the spring, Tyler Horka of On3 reports.
According to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune, Williams will be a non-contact practice participant in the spring. The running back, whose right elbow is healing, is also using this offseason to establish himself as ND's primary rusher, so he aims to recover as quickly as possible.
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