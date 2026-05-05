Aneyas Williams News: Ready to lead after spring game

Williams (elbow) is healthy following Notre Dame's spring game, WNDU.com reports.

Notre Dame's spring game saw Williams not only lead the team in rushing but also score a touchdown, backing why he is expected to be the Fighting Irish's top running back in 2026. A backup in 2025, the Irish's top options turning pro will allow him to log a bigger role next year. Despite his limited role in 2025, Williams nonetheless logged 24 rushing attempts for 224 yards (9.3 averaged per carry) and five touchdowns.