The senior was slated to be the top running back for Washington State heading into the opener. As part of South Dakota State's 2024 team, he logged 91 carries for 646 yards (7.1 averaged per carry) and three touchdowns. The running back also recorded a receiving touchdown from one of 15 receptions, for 181 yards last season. Ironically, the other South Dakota State transfer, Kirby Vorhees, led the Cougars in rushing, but with only 19 yards on six carries against Idaho. The Cougars take on San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Johnson and the Washington State running game might have a better day on the ground. The Aztecs rushing defense last season was near the bottom in the nation, allowing 207 rushing yards a game.