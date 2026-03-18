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Anthony Colandrea News: Separating himself in QB race

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 7:43am

Colandrea is starting to separate himself from TJ Lateef in the race to be Nebraska's starting quarterback, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Once the Nebraska team lost Dylan Raiola (who transferred to Oregon using the NCAA's transfer portal) this offseason, NU acquired Colandrea. Already favored to be QB1 for 2026, the former has his case enhanced based on the Nakos update. Colandrea not only has Power Conference experience but also excelled in 2025 with UNLV, who got almost 4,000 total yards and more than 30 touchdowns out of the quarterback.

Anthony Colandrea
Nebraska
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