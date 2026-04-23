Anthony Eager News: Sidelined for spring game

Eager (undisclosed) missed the Jaguars' spring game, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Eager is dealing with an undisclosed injury, one that forced him to miss the team's spring game. While it's unclear what injury is keeping him off the field, there is also uncertainty about how long he will remain on the sidelines. There's plenty of time before Week 1, but his status is worth monitoring through the offseason as he's expected to be one of the team's top pass catchers.