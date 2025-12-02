It was a tough outing for the junior wideout, who was held without a catch despite seeing five targets, marking his first game this season without a reception. Mississippi State struggled to establish rhythm through the air and Evans' inability to convert any of his looks highlights the volatility of the Bulldogs' passing attack. Heading into the next matchup, Evans' fantasy value dips sharply unless MSU can stabilize its quarterback play and re-establish him as a reliable short-to-intermediate option.