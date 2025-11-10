Hankerson added five catches for 31 yards. The senior has averaged 151 yards on the ground in the last four games. He is on the verge of surpassing his career best in a season. With the output against Sam Houston State, Hankerson has accumulated 969 rushing yards this season, just behind the 1,082 yards in 2024. He'll have another tasty matchup this Saturday (Nov. 15) against Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane defense against the run is near the bottom in the nation. Tulsa defense has allowed 183 yards rushing as well as a pair of rushing touchdowns per game.