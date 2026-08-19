Anthony Hankerson News: Eligible to continue college career in 2026

Hankerson could have the option of returning to college football in 2026 after he was one of 16 players whom a Louisiana court granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday to pursue a fifth year of eligibility, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

After a four-year career from 2022 through 2025 that included stops at Colorado and Oregon State, Hankerson wasn't selected in the 2026 NFL Draft but signed with the Miami Dolphins shortly thereafter. He was cut by the Dolphins earlier this month and has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks, but if he decides to put his professional career on hold, Hankerson looks like he'll have the opportunity to play in the college ranks in 2026. If Hankerson elects to enter the transfer portal, he would likely draw plenty of interest after topping 1,000 rushing yards and recording 20-plus receptions for Oregon State in both 2024 and 2025.