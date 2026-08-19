Anthony Hankerson News: Eligible to play in 2026

Hankerson was granted an extra year of eligibility and could return to college for the 2026 season, Bud Elliott of CBS Sports reports.

Hankerson was one of several big-name players who got an extra year of eligibility. The former Oregon State standout had 1,086 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in 2026. He's currently on the Seattle Seahawks roster in the NFL after being cut by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month. However, it remains to be seen whether he'll return to college. At the very least, he has the chance to do so.