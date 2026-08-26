Anthony Ivey News: Listed as starter on depth chart

Ivey is listed as a starter on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week 0 game against USC, according to Niles Hall of The Spear SJU.

Ivey got the starting nod at WR alongside Cooper Hoch and either Jordan Anderson or Jerry McClure. Ivey didn't have a big role at Penn State in the 2025 season, but he's likely to earn a bigger role with the Spartans in 2026. His role as a potential Week 0 starter backs that up.