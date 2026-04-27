Anthony Rogers Injury: Out for end of spring ball
Rogers (undisclosed) did not participate in the end of Ohio State's spring camp, Patrick Murphy of 247Sports.com reports.
It looks like Rogers will enter the summer and Ohio State's fall camp not fully healthy. Considering that the running back is not a fixture in OSU's backfield, he will look to return quickly, otherwise his position in the group may be leapfrogged by some of its other RBs.
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