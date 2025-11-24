Martin, a transfer from SE Louisiana, scored his first touchdown with the Wildcats. Kansas State dominated on the ground versus the Utes. Teammate Joe Jackson broke the single-game rushing record for the Wildcats with 24 carries for 293 yards and three touchdowns. With Kansas State sputtering down the stretch in the win column, it's possible they could see what they have with Martin in their final regular season game against Colorado. Martin has played sparingly this year with 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.