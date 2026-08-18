Antwan Roberts News: Draws praise in camp

Roberts has drawn praise from Arizona running backs coach Lyle Moevao, who said Tuesday that the running back may be the Wildcats' fastest option, according to Justin Spears of the Tucson Star.

Roberts is making a strong early impression with the Wildcats as he settles in after transferring from Marshall. Early praise for his size and speed could help his case for backfield work heading into the season, though he should still be behind backs like Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano.