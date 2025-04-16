Antwan Roberts News: Runs hard in spring game

Roberts posted a solid showing in Marshall's spring game as he returns from a knee injury that cost him the entirety of the 2024 season, per Tyler Kennett of the Herald-Dispatch.

Roberts played a real snap of football in 2023, when he tallied just two carries for 11 yards and caught one pass for 17 yards. The tailback missed the 2024 campaign with a knee injury, but reportedly isn't letting that limit him this spring as he aims to be one of the Thundering Herd's top options at tailback. "He ran the ball hard a couple of times, and it was really good to see him step up and do that," head coach Tony Gibson said. "He wasn't scared on that knee, so I was really proud of him for that."