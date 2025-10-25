Manning's head hit the turf hard when he got tackled on a scramble. He got up slowly and appeared to look a little wobbly making his way to the blue medical tent. The Longhorns wound up winning in overtime and Manning did not come back in. More context on his situation has yet to surface. Matthew Caldwell would be in line to start next week in a huge test versus Vanderbilt if Manning cannot play. Manning had one of his best games of the season, completing 29-of-46 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing a pick. He also found the endzone once on the ground.