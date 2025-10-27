"Arch [Manning] did not practice this (Monday) morning. He's in [concussion] protocol," Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian recently announced. Because of the concussion, Manning is questionable for UT's next game, currently scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt. Considering that the Commodores have been one of the Southeastern Conference's most successful teams this season, along with Manning and Texas' back-and-forth form, it will be vital for him and the Longhorns to be as healthy as possible before hosting Vandy.