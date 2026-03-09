Arch Manning Injury: Limited but showing progress

Manning (foot) was limited during Monday's practice but was not seen wearing protective footwear, Joseph Cook of On3 reports.

Even though Manning was not a full participant in Texas' first practice for the spring, he looked fine, a significant development considering his surgery less than two months ago. There is an improved chance that the quarterback will finish spring healthy, though he still requires significant progress over the next month. Manning's injury history consists only of short-term problems that would not affect his availability to play, and it appears the foot issue is just another example.