Arch Manning Injury: Limited in spring with foot ailment

Manning (foot) is limited in spring practice due to a foot issue, per On3.

Manning is reportedly partaking in some drills, but he's been limited in Texas' 11-on-11 work due to a foot ailment that he underwent surgery for this offseason. The quarterback isn't entirely held out of spring camp, and he's getting involved where he can. However, he remains limited through spring. Manning will look to get to full health ahead of fall camp.