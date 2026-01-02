Manning didn't quite live up to the massive hype placed upon him for the 2025 season, but that was going to be nearly impossible. Instead, he led Texas to a 10-win season and finished with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 399 yards and 10 scores. He closed out the year on a high note, scoring four touchdowns against the Wolverines and protecting the football to the tune of zero turnovers for the third straight game. Manning appears primed for a big leap in his 2026 campaign.