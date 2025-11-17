The sophomore signal-caller posted solid yardage under heavy pressure but the interception, especially in the red zone, underscored shortcomings when the offense needed to finish. Manning also lost 17 yards rushing, reflecting how Georgia's front stifled his mobility. For fantasy purposes, this lowers his floor and raises questions about his ability to break out in big games. Going forward, his value hinges on improving accuracy and limiting turnovers as the Longhorns try to regain momentum against Arkansas on Saturday.