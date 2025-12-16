In a landscape where college football's top quarterbacks are transferring, including the upcoming portal window with other top QBs like DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola, Manning opting to stay at Texas is a big deal, even though it is not so surprising. The prized quarterback will look to build off a decent first season as a full-time starter, a role he used to log 227 completed passes on 370 attempts (a 61.4 completion percentage) for 2,942 yards and a 24-7 TD-INT ratio. Manning surpassed 3,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns with his running, comprising 83 carries for 244 yards and eight TDs. Though the Longhorns failed to reach back-to-back College Football Playoff tournaments, he got them close, helping UT earn an invitation to Dec. 31's Citrus Bowl with Michigan. By name, Manning will be the biggest quarterback to watch in 2026, but his more proven pedigree means he is also expected to be one of college football's best QBs next year.