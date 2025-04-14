Arhmad Branch News: Pushing for larger role
Branch is pushing a larger role on offense after a big spring game, Declan Little of Purdue Exponent reports.
Branch enjoyed a strong performance during the spring game after catching multiple touchdowns, indicating he could be headed towards an expanded role for the upcoming season. More news regarding his contributions on offense should surface throughout the spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now