Arhmad Branch headshot

Arhmad Branch News: Pushing for larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Branch is pushing a larger role on offense after a big spring game, Declan Little of Purdue Exponent reports.

Branch enjoyed a strong performance during the spring game after catching multiple touchdowns, indicating he could be headed towards an expanded role for the upcoming season. More news regarding his contributions on offense should surface throughout the spring.

Arhmad Branch
Purdue
