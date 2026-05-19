Arnold Barnes News: Lands at Iowa State

Barnes will transfer to Iowa State, per On3.com.

Barnes spent the first three seasons of his career at Tulane. His best year came as a sophomore in 2024, when he ran for 402 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries. Last fall, he notched 217 rushing yards on 51 carries, also catching two passes for 16 yards. Now, the tailback will add depth to the Cyclones' backfield, which lacks a true top option and has plenty of question marks after losing its top two rushers from last fall. Iowa State also just lost Salahadin Allah (torn achilles tendon) for the season.