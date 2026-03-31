Ashton Daniels News: Competing with Sperry

Daniels is competing with Kevin Sperry for Florida State's starting quarterback gig, per On3.

Daniels transferred to Auburn after three seasons at Stanford, but he couldn't win the Tigers' starting quarterback gig, though he did start three games towards the end of the season. Now, he's looking to win the QB1 job in Tallahassee, but he'll have to fend off redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, who looked promising in limited action last season.