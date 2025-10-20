Freeze didn't explicitly call it a competition for the starting spot in Saturday's game, instead saying that they'll "see where it goes from there," in regards to the practice split. However, it looks like Daniels is on the brink of seeing legitimate playing time as Auburn looks to snap a four-game losing streak. Arnold has thrown one passing touchdown and hasn't passed for more than 220 yards in a single game during that stretch. Daniels, a senior, transferred from Stanford to Auburn this offseason after totaling 1,700 passing yards, a 10:12 TD:INT, 669 rushing yards and three rushing scores in 2024.