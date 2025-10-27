After splitting first team reps with Jackson Arnold throughout practice leading up to this week's game against Arkansas, Arnold got the start. After falling behind 21-10 at half time, Daniels got the call to start the third quarter. Daniels would help lead the team all the way back to a victory, however he was unable to account for a touchdown for the offense as the defense scored on an interception return for a touchdown and kicker Alex McPherson had six field goals in the game, five of which came in the second half.