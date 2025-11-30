By redshirting 2025, Daniels maintained his senior year of collegiate eligibility, and the last season will be logged with Auburn. For most of his latest campaign, he primarily served as a backup to Jackson Arnold. That was until Arnold struggled, and Daniels took over Auburn's offense. He logged a 59.7 completion percentage on 119 pass attempts for 797 yards and a 3-2 TD-INT ratio. Daniels also recorded 63 carries for 280 yards and two touchdowns, assuring that he would finish 2025 with at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and five TDs.