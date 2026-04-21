Ashton Daniels News: Wins 'Noles QB battle

Daniels has been named Florida State's starting quarterback, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com.

Daniels was competing with Kevin Sperry, a redshirt freshman who flashed some skill in limited action in Tallahassee last season. However, the Auburn transfer has won the gig towards the conclusion of spring practices. This gives Florida State's offense more clarity, and Daniels will now waltz into fall camp as the clear-cut starting quarterback, which should be beneficial for the overall development of the offense.