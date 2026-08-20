Ashton Gray News: Three backs in mix for carries
Gray, Michael Allen and TJ Engleman are all viewed as starting-caliber backs by the staff, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports reports.
Gray is viewed as a potential breakout candidate for the Pirates, but it doesn't appear as though he has a firm grasp on a starting role with the season under two weeks away. It's quite possible there will be more of a split backfield to open the season than initially anticipated, though Gray should still get an opportunity to grab the lead role.
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