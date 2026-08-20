Austin Mack News: Not expected to claim starting job

Mack isn't expected to win the starting job ahead of Week 1 against East Carolina, according to Chris Low of On3.com.

Mack has been in tight competition with Keelon Russell for the Crimson Tide's starting job, but the report indicates Russell is expected to be named the starter at some point next week. Mack is heading into his senior season and is running out of chances to make an impact at the college level, and this latest blow could mean Mack will enter the transfer portal this offseason and pursue an opportunity at another school. For now, he'll likely settle into the backup role in Tuscaloosa for the 2026 campaign.