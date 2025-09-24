Simmons' ankle injury, which already caused two DNPs, may bring about another. For the Mississippi team, its next game still Saturday against LSU, Ole Miss' starting quarterback likely remains Trinidad Chambliss. Yet recently, their head coach Lane Kiffin announced that a healthy Simmons is QB1. "We'll have to evaluate (Simmons') health and then make a decision. Today (either Monday or Tuesday) was just a walkthrough, so not enough to evaluate. But at 100 percent, he was our starting quarterback," Kiffin said.