Austin Simmons News: Battling Zollers in QB competition

Simmons is battling Matt Zollers for the Tigers' starting quarterback gig, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Simmons was expected to be the Ole Miss starting quarterback in 2025, but injuries and poor play opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss to take over that role, and the rest is history. Simmons finished the 2025 season with 744 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on 60 percent completion, also rushing for 71 yards and a score. His competition Zollers is a former four-star recruit who saw action in eight games as a freshman last season.