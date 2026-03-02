Austin Simmons News: Facing competition to start

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Monday that Simmons will be part of a four-player competition to be QB1, Cody Goodwin of 247sports reports.

Simmons lost the starting job at Ole Miss after being injured early in the season, and he transferred to Missouri, where he stands as the favorite to serve as the starting quarterback. However, he'll have to prove himself to earn the position, as returner Matt Zollers, UConn transfer Nick Evers and true freshman Gavin Sidwar are also in the mix for the role, per Drinkwitz.