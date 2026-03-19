Austin Simmons News: Named Tigers' starting QB

Simmons has been named Missouri's starting quarterback, per Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Simmons was reportedly competing with returnee Matt Zollers for the starting quarterback gig, but he's wrapped up the competition at the conclusion of Missouri's spring practice period. The gunslinger was initially slated to be Ole Miss' starting quarterback in 2025, but he lost his job to Trinidad Chambliss after sustaining an ankle injury. He put up 744 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season on 60 percent completion, with 71 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.