Austin Simmons headshot

Austin Simmons News: Running with starters in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Simmons is rolling with Ole Miss' starters in spring camp, per 247Sports.com.

Simmons is widely expected to be the starter in Oxford after multiple seasons of Jaxson Dart under center. The quarterback still needs to compete with Justin Kowalak and Pierce Clarkson, among others, for snaps, but Simmons easily has the inside track to the starting gunslinger role for the Rebels. Last season, Simmons tossed for 282 yards and two touchdowns while completing 59.4 percent of his passes.

Austin Simmons
Mississippi
