Johnson had a spectacular fantasy performance with three total scores and a season-high 339 passing yards, however, had a costly INT late in the game which was returned for a touchdown by Baylor. Kansas State gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Bears. Johnson has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride this season but has taken on a bigger role in the last two games with an average of 35.0 passing and 11.0 rushing attempts per game. That's resulted in more offensive production and Kansas State has needed all of it. Expect more heavy volume in the dual-threat role when the team plays TCU next week.