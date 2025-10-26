Johnson's dual-threat style of play was too much for Kansas. The four total touchdowns were a season-high mark for the quarterback. He's thrown at least two touchdown passes in four straight games and is starting to round into form as Kansas State gets deep into their conference schedule. Johnson will need to bring his best game when they play Texas Tech next week, one of the best teams in the country. Expect Johnson to be even more involved in the run-game as Texas Tech has a vaunted defensive line that will look to put pressure on the running quarterback.