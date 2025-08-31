Johnson showed poise and rose to the occasion as he led an 81-yard game-winning drive after the team blew a 10-point lead int he fourth quarter. That drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Joe Jackson which was the quarterback's third of the day. His 318 yards were a career-high and the first time the dual-threat signal caller has ever gone over 300 yads in a single game. With Kansas State's defense struggling in the first two games of the year, it could be a huge year for Johnson who has the tools to produce on a weekly basis. The Wildcats will host Army next week and Johnson is one of the top plays in the nation.