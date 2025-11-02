Johnson committed three turnovers, including his first lost fumble of the year, against the Red Raiders which was too much to overcome. He did record two rushing scores in consecutive games; however, it appears that the dual-threat quarterback is being asked to do a bit much in the run-game. Star running back Dylan Edwards remains out with an injury and the other running backs have struggled. Johnson has at least one passing touchdown in five straight games and in eight of nine games overall this season. He remains a top fantasy option as the Wildcats are running their entire offense through him right now. They'll go up against a bad Oklahoma State team next week.