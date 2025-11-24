Johnson added his eighth rushing touchdown of the season which is a career-high in a wild game in Utah. The Utes erased a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes to pull out the comeback win. Most of Kansas State's offensive production came via the ground game and in the first half. Johnson threw an interception in his third straight contest and continues to struggle to be impactful in the passing game. He'll look to finish out the regular season with a better performance when the Wildcats go up against Colorado who has a bad pass defense.