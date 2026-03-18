Ayden Greene News: Draws early praise in spring ball

Greene is standing out in spring ball for the Hokies, per 247Sports.com.

Greene has steadily improved each of his three seasons in Blacksburg, and in 2025, he posted a career year, reeling in 31 catches for 516 yards and three touchdowns. The wideout missed the final game of the season against Virginia but appears to be full go once again, and he should be poised for his biggest season yet this coming fall.